Awka

No fewer than 13 communities in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State have been submerged by flood.

Ogbaru Council area, with its communities connecting the River Niger, is usually faced with the challenge of flooding, and this year is no different.

TNC Correspondent who visited the communities on Sunday, reports that farmlands, houses, schools and churches in the communities, were submerged by the flood.

This is as farmers in the agrarian LGA are already counting their losses, owing to the total submerging of the arable farmlands by the natural disaster.

During the visit, residents of the affected communities were seen using canoe to access their various houses, as it is the only means of transportation available.

At Ogwu-Ikpele, which appears to be the most affected this year, access roads, farm lands, schools have been taken away by water.

Some villagers who spoke of the hardship the flooding has brought to their lives, said the problem has become almost an annual occurrence.

They said the challenge posed by the flood usually leaves the communities affected useless after the deluge.

The President General of Ogwu-Ikpele, Chief Mmadupue Victor Sunday, while lamenting over the worsening situation, called for succour from government for the displaced persons.

According to him, there is no way to quantify the loss the people have incurred as a result of the development.

“When you look at our communities in Ogbaru, especially the inner communities, you hardly see any industries or banks because they are afraid of this kind of environmental havoc.

“Sometimes, we wonder why this happens to us. It used to take time but this time, it appears to have become an annual occurrence with the resultant consequences on our people,” he lamented.

Some leaders in the community however, accused government of neglecting their people.

The story was the same for Akili-Ogidi, as the Community’s President General, Mr Mike Chukwusa appealed for government assistance, saying the agricultural activities of his people who are predominantly farmers, have been totally destroyed.

“Here, we are predominantly farmers and every year, we borrow to farm our arable lands.

“These loans we take eventually put us into trouble because the floods come almost at harvest time, destroying the crops.

“Even those who succeed in harvesting their crops prematuredly, end up not getting the right value for their produce because the buyers purchase them at a very low price, taking advantage of the precarious situation our people have found themselves as a result of the flooding.

“Many of us have turned debtors because we cannot repay the loan we took and this is very bad for our people who are know for their credibility and integrity,” Chukwusa lamented.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government Delegation on 2022 flood management led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi with the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne and State Chairman of SEMA, Sir. Paul Odenigbo over the weekend, visited some flooded communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Addressing the members of the community, Mr. Ezeajughi said they were directed by the Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo to carry out preliminary investigations and assess the level of the flood and damage caused.

Mr. Ezeajughi promised that the Government of Prof. Soludo will do everything possible to rescue them from the condition and alleviate their plight.

He reassured that the state government will work closely with the Federal Government and NEMA to get the necessary support as NEMA and SEMA will come within two weeks to do a detailed assessment of the situation.