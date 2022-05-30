Monday, May 30, 2022
Oga Sabinus Demands N1Bn from Peak Milk for using his Trademarked slogan

Jennifer Eziuloh

Also Sues Gala for image Thievery

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, also known as Oga Sabinus, has demanded the sum of N1Billion from popular Milk brand, Peak Milk over alleged usage of trademarked slogan ‘’Something hooge’’used in one of their online advert graphic post.

The AMVCA winner for best online content creator, also sued Nigerian Food Company, Gala,for using his animated picture and intellectual property to make adverts without his consent nor permission.

The comedian’s team, taking legal actions has demanded in a pre-suit notice dated, 27th May 2022 and signed by his lead counsel, Mr. Stanley Alieke the sum of N500m from Peak Milk for alleged unauthorized use of his intellectual property and another N500m for damages for ‘’emotional, Physical, Psychological and mental trauma our client has suffered for the trademark theft and the infringement of his intellectual rights property.’’ The legal team also demands the payment of N100m from UAC food Ltd, Gala for image thievery.

