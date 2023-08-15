Officials for the Manchester United vs Wolves game have been dropped for this weekend

The officials for last night’s game between Manchester United and Wolves on Monday Night Football have been dropped for next weekend.

Centre Referee Simon Hooper, video assistant referee Michael Sailsbury and assistant VAR Richard West have not been selected for a Premier League game in the second round of fixtures.

According to Sky Sports, the development came after the PGMOL and the officials were pushed to apologize after not awarding Wolves a penalty late in the game at Old Trafford last night.

Manchester survived a late scare when VAR checked an Andre Onana challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic inside the box, but no penalty was the verdict.