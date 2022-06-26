Official: Rivers United are NPFL Champions for 2021-22 season

Rivers United AKA pride of Rivers are champions of the 2021-22 NPFL campaign. The Portharcourt-based club led by Stanley Eguma and Fatai Osho are confirmed champions following the defeat second place team and arch-rival Plateau United suffered to Deji Ayeni’s Akwa United. Plateau slumped to a late 2-1 defeat to previous Champion Akwa United at the Nest of Champions yesterday evening. The defeat extended their points deficit to ten, with only three matches available for the Plateau-based club.

During the 35-round game that began today with two matches featured, Akwa United grabbed a win through an extra minutes goal from Leo Ezekiel who was subbed on at the 90th minute sealing all three points for the Promise Keepers. A result which has favoured Rivers, who have not even played their game in the round of 35.

Rivers United are currently on 71 points after 34 games, they have scored the most goals (59) and have conceded the fewest (19) this season, meanwhile, Plateau United has 61 points after game 35, which implies they cannot acquire more than 9 points should they even win all their games left.

The golden boot race is still in the contest between four forwards, Victor Mboama (16) goals, Chijioke Aluneto (16) goals, Yusuf Abdulazeez (15) goals and Rafiu Kayode (14) goals.

The survival from the relegation zone has tightened up with Dakadda FC and Heartland of Owerri on 40 points respectively with both spotted in 18th and 19th position. Katsina United are in 17th place with 42 points, while MFM sits at the bottom of the table with 36 points.