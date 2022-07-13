Chelsea today disclosed the acquisition of their first summer purchase, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. The 27-year-old English forward signed a five year contract worth £55m with add-ons. Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly has also acted quickly to replace Antonio Rudiger who departed for Real Madrid with Senegalese centre-back Koulibaly, who is currently undergoing his medicals with Chelsea and could be announced shortly.

Sterling Joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 where he broke into the senior team. Sterling became one of the most decorated players under Pep Guardiola becoming the third player to have scored 100+ goals under the Spanish coach after Lionel Messi and Kun Aguero.

Raheem made 337 appearances for the Champions of England, Manchester City and scored 131 goals plus 94 assists.

Raheem Sterling on joining Chelsea said:

‘First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here.

‘I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve, and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

‘London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

‘I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here.

‘I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.’

Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, said:

‘Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad. We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge.’

Welcome to Chelsea, Raheem!