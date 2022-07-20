The Nigerian defender days ago completed a move to Ajax from Rangers, which was reported by The News Chronicle. It’s officially disclosed by the club that they have secured his services from Scottish outfit Rangers. Ajax has revealed that the Nigerian is signed as a replacement for Lisandro Martínez, who completed a move to Manchester United from Ajax days ago.

On the club website, Ajax made this:

“Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam. The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a transfer fee of EUR 23 million to Rangers FC. Including variables, that amount could increase to EUR 26.5 million.

Calvin Bassey was born on December 31, 1999, in Modena, Italy. The Nigerian international was under contract with Rangers FC until mid-2024. He arrived in Austria today to join the first team’s training camp.”