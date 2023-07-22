Office Of The Economic Adviser: From The Backend

Politics is a game, as dirty as many think it is , the truth is, it is not dirty by itself. It is dirty to the extent the players make it to be and look. Nothing is inherently bad or good, the usage accounts to what it eventually becomes. Water, fire, knife, cars etc are not inherently bad or good the usage defines them.

The Office of the Economic Adviser Imo State government is one office that has given me a template to believe that things can obviously work seamlessly well amidst the murky waters of political corruption.

Nigeria is a place where people get more excited doing things that will put money in their pockets regardless of source than engage in things that would give the greater majority a sense of satisfaction even if there is nothing to gain personally.

Nothing is done selflessly In Nigeria. Not only in politics but in every sphere of our life. Slangs like, “anything for the boys”! “Na thank you we go chop”! “I no come here to look for ceiling”! “Government work na my papa work”! And a lot more are mind sets portraying the very depth of decay and compromise that go on in our systems.

This chop I chop! Mentality has done a lot of damage to the system, making it very difficult for people to see appointments and elevations as service rather than means for instant enrichment and ‘”millionairization” of their lineages in one fell swoop.

Nigeria is greatly endowed and sufficiently solvent, enough to pick the bills of the citizens’ needs not their flamboyance and reckless lifestyle. Nigeria is rich enough to give everyone a decent lifestyle but too insolvent to satisfy the deep and near bottomless inordinate craves of the elite class.

I have watched with keen interest the workings of the office of the Chief economic adviser tm Imo State Government. Without sounding like a bought over praise- singer, that office stands out in many ways.

There is nothing more than leadership. It either makes or marrs. It comes with directions, whichever direction it presents becomes the unsung strategy that would become the insignia of that space. We are where we are today because of leadership flaws and fails, decay and stinks, misnomer and disorientation, greed and selfishness, corruption and Impunity. Until we realise the very irreplaceable value of utilitarianism in our dealing in life, life will continue to happen to us in a very gory manner.

Still very fresh in my mind how many of us his class mates, friends and colleagues tried to make him see reasons why he shouldn’t get involved. We all came from the point of concern than from envy. We didn’t want him to get stained and overwhelmed by the murky water of politics. We didn’t want to lose him to the compromise and greed such position would expose him to. We cared enough of his integrity and long miles of amiable personality he achieved and would obviously be pained if they are rubbished by such a transient position.

He of course saw the genuineness of our concerns, however he wanted to be the change he desires. Today looking back I could say he has proved us wrong. He has shown that with a long flowing white jabilla one can tread on the murky waters of politics without getting stained. He has shown that one can without expecting gratification achieve much more than those whose hearts are daily sold out for gratification and emoluments.

Professor Kenneth Amaeshi

Chief Economic Adviser, Imo State Government is certainly a trail blazer, crafting his own world and conquering territories, gaining more grounds and at the same time setting standards good enough to be broken. For the 18 months he has been in office as the Chief economic adviser Imo State Government under part time his achievement isn’t neither a walk in the park or a tea party.

*18-month Update on the Activities of the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser, Imo State*

_January 5, 2022 to June 5, 2023_

*Highlights*

• Securing the commitment of the Imo State Government to train 300,000 Imo youths on digital skills, to economically empower the youths and tackle unemployment.

• Launch of Imo State Industrial Policy

• Launch of _Imo Economy Digest_ – an international biannual quarterly (3 editions published, 5500 copies distributed, 352,000 pages in all)

• Introduction and hosting of The Imo Economy Series – a radio programme to explore economic opportunities in Imo State (270 hours covered so far – i.e., about 12 days of continuous talk)

• Creation of the Corporate Imo Impact Partnership – a loose network of organisations interested in the continuous development of Imo State, _which has attracted up to $1m in grants to Imo-based NGOs_

• Introduction, operationalisation, and popularisation of the One Kindred One Business Initiative (OKOBI), as a rural economic development tool.

• The production of a draft Imo Development Plan (to be finalised before the end of June 2023)

• Significant local and global media appearances showcasing Imo State in a positive light.

It is quite amazing that he did this much within 18 months as a part time Adviser. It beats the mind what really would have been his scorecard if he was full time.

Our challenge as a people is leadership. Until we get people who can afford to be selfless. Committed and visionary enough to know the direction, clear enough and point it out for people to follow we will all be running round the circles, exacting energy and achieving little.

If only every public and civil servants could be this selfless and productively driven without the tag of obsessive crave for gratification and shaddy deals Nigeria would be a destination point where good governance and decent life for all would be guaranteed. Sadly the reverse is the case.

Congratulations Ken!

We rise by lifting. We appreciate and extol amazing milestones when we see them. We are legion, we are watching, for

What one praises one attracts!

