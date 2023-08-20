Of Suitors, Crusaders And Campaigners 

couples usually do not know
better than to choose to be real,
they would rather go with what makes
them look and sound unsoiled, unspoiled
lovely, dear ,divine, right, ideal than real
suitors are like political campaigners,
advertisers, public relations persons
and the like, they all seek to convince,
sway, woo and win by all means possible,
they can take one to a cozy , costly hotel
but those are momentary baits , hell no,
in the midst of infamous famines and folly,
they can give away food parcels and gimmicks,
it could feel like you are floating and feasting
in heaven, but bread and butter issues can
easily turn into hell on earth, because those
are real life matters, poor ordinary citizens
don’t live in hotels, transitory one-minute
food handouts cannot be a sustainable standby
for employment, economic growth and stability,
the objectivity of liars, suitors and campaigners
is nothing else but a covert spice of subjectivity,
when they advertise or campaign ,they are smart,
when they are themselves, they don’t care whether
they smell or not, they smile ,revel in their victories,
after all, when politicians are on a campaign trail
one can mistake some of them for servants, saints and saviors,
or best friends, or so confessed one who was once duped!
more often than not, it’s all about them and their egos,
and less about the lives of those whose votes they seek,
it’s all a game of fraud , fretting, foolery and cynicism,
when they are done with campaigns, they come down
to mother earth and bare their true selves: ordinary
humans who fib and fake, piss off and piss on, when one
was swayed they are one’s frien
ds, they turn out to be fiends!