Of Suitors, Crusaders And Campaigners 

couples usually do not know

better than to choose to be real,

they would rather go with what makes

them look and sound unsoiled, unspoiled

lovely, dear ,divine, right, ideal than real

suitors are like political campaigners,

advertisers, public relations persons

and the like, they all seek to convince,

sway, woo and win by all means possible,

they can take one to a cozy , costly hotel

but those are momentary baits , hell no,

in the midst of infamous famines and folly,

they can give away food parcels and gimmicks,

it could feel like you are floating and feasting

in heaven, but bread and butter issues can

easily turn into hell on earth, because those

are real life matters, poor ordinary citizens

don’t live in hotels, transitory one-minute

food handouts cannot be a sustainable standby

for employment, economic growth and stability,

the objectivity of liars, suitors and campaigners

is nothing else but a covert spice of subjectivity,

when they advertise or campaign ,they are smart,

when they are themselves, they don’t care whether

they smell or not, they smile ,revel in their victories,

after all, when politicians are on a campaign trail

one can mistake some of them for servants, saints and saviors,

or best friends, or so confessed one who was once duped!

more often than not, it’s all about them and their egos,

and less about the lives of those whose votes they seek,

it’s all a game of fraud , fretting, foolery and cynicism,

when they are done with campaigns, they come down

to mother earth and bare their true selves: ordinary

humans who fib and fake, piss off and piss on, when one

was swayed they are one’s frien

ds, they turn out to be fiends!