police or no police, they return, bellies rule,

on the pavements, it`s a hustle, wares rule,

one is a cigarette and airtime street hawker,

the other one sells a variety of vegetables,

both are university graduates and returnees

from South Africa: the cigarette purveyor

was deported, the other dealer claims he left

of his own accord for fear of xenophobic attacks.

They are discussing the state of the economy,

the vegetable seller: we’re faced with the chief ironies

of our businesses , it looks like every citizen has been

forced to trade informally, now who`s going to buy

from who? At least under the guise of selling cigarettes,

your mbanje (marijuana) twists are twisting ‘n’ winning,

since a stressed soul needs them to shake up things; vegies are my sidekicks, forex, my cash cow ,where are you today?