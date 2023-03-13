Every election season in the last couple of years, especially since the beginning of the fourth republic, has brought to the fore a negative tendency that must never be allowed to fester. Each time an election comes we begin to remember that there are indigenes and settlers. Lagos is gradually becoming a hotbed of ethnic bigotry and political violence against non-indigenes. This dangerous dimension to Lagos politics has continued to grow in dimension and scope, while the politicians pretend not to notice.

What all of this points to is the fact that the peace accord often signed by contestants each time there is an election, is done just to fulfill all righteousness. The political elite have continued to fan the embers of violence which often leads loss of lives all in the name of elections.

The Lagos wherein some of us were born into has never been this bad. Truth be told, the more street vandals and urchins we produce the more volatile Lagos becomes. Sadly, the state governments have barely raised a finger of caution let alone reprimand or prosecute offenders. It may be politically expedient for the politicians to encourage and grow this population of violators because it is convenient or because it benefits them today, what we fail to realize is that tomorrow these same people will become a threat to all.

We do not need to seek too far to draw examples. When the northern elite chose to subjugate and suppress the population of their youth because they can always draw from that population to foment trouble for political advantage, the least of their worries is what confronts them today. Today, many of them are living in ‘exile’ in city capitals because they are afraid of being killed in their country homes.

The rising population of out-of-school children is particularly evident in sub-Saharan Africa with Nigeria as the epicenter. As of October 2022, about 20 million children are out of school in Nigeria, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to the World Bank, Nigeria, in 2020, had more than 11 million out-of-school children between the ages of 6 and 15. This figure represents 1 in 12 of all out-of-school children globally and 22 per cent of all children in the age group in Nigeria.

It is not a coincidence that the north today has the greatest population of out-of-school children. The reason for this too is not far-fetched. Denying them education is the surest way to perpetually subjugate them. That explains why the very rich and insignificant population of politically-exposed individuals from that region live in a sea of extremely poor population.

Henry Peter Brougham, a British statesman who became Lord High Chancellor and played a prominent role in passing the 1832 Reform Act and 1833 Slavery Abolition Act, it was who said education makes a people easy to lead, but difficult to drive; easy to govern, but impossible to enslave.

Is Lagos, a supposed centre of excellence, happy to see this growing population of thugs and touts? Is Lagos too poor to frontally address the spectre of out-of-school children or too weak to curtail the activities of touts or is it all about politics?

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is an enigma of sorts whose political craftsmanship is unparalleled by any in the present generation of the political class. He has not only grown a population of acolytes but also dozens of political disciples whom he has nurtured to great heights.

But pray, must everyone belong to his camp? What is wrong, in a democracy, for people to hold dissenting views? Why should anybody’s life be threatened to maintain Tinubu’s political hegemony?

