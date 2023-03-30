Is it normal to normalise the abnormal?

In high, happy Harare, the authorities seem

to take immune pride and pleasure in policies

and practices that seek to punish & perpetuate

the citizens’ tomorrows into infinite sorrows.

.

Remember, they normalised anomalies

like zigzagging day-and-night cash, food

and fuel queues, not forgetting idleness,

power cuts, price hikes, forex shortages,

vote-rigging, violence and sick scandals.

They are shameless and conscienceless,

do not even expect them to be contrite

and honest enough to quit in the light

of being implicated in a hurtful gold-

smuggling scandal, they are incapable!