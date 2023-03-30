Is it normal to normalise the abnormal?
In high, happy Harare, the authorities seem
to take immune pride and pleasure in policies
and practices that seek to punish & perpetuate
the citizens’ tomorrows into infinite sorrows.
.
Remember, they normalised anomalies
like zigzagging day-and-night cash, food
and fuel queues, not forgetting idleness,
power cuts, price hikes, forex shortages,
vote-rigging, violence and sick scandals.
They are shameless and conscienceless,
do not even expect them to be contrite
and honest enough to quit in the light
of being implicated in a hurtful gold-
smuggling scandal, they are incapable!
