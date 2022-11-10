Nigeria`s return to the delectable path of democracy in 1999 was indeed much heralded and celebrated. Nigerians wildly celebrated the epoch-making return because the fact that it was a hard-won prize was a refulgent tribute to the promises it held that Nigeria could finally chart a way out of its many woes.

When the iron fists of the military administrators finally gave way to the silky fists of democratically elected leaders, the Giant of Africa could have been forgiven for its mistaken conclusion that it was time to resume a journey to prosperity that had been brutally truncated by a series of military coups beginning from 1966.

If there was hope that Nigeria could turn a corner, it was because the country, learning from the examples of other countries, knew that democracy offered people the gift of choice to be freely exercised in the way and manner they chose their leaders.

In other words, democracy brought not just elections not but also the distinct possibility that elections could be free and fair, richly reflecting the will of Nigerians.

It has been over two decades of this electoral experiment in Nigeria, and while the ghosts of the annulled 1993 presidential elections have continued to haunt Nigeria, the country has experienced a handful of elections, seeming growing more resilient with each election.

Elections would have been in a better place in Nigeria were it not for the activities of unscrupulous politicians and the kind of toxic, slimy politics they play. For many of them, the outrageously unfair perks offered by political office in Nigeria in spite of the groanings of an impoverished citizenry is enough motivation for them to do all its takes to land power.

Those who engage in this kind of toxic politics have taken many trophies before. And with Nigeria`s democratic credentials about to be fully and forcefully tested by the elections next year, they are poised to take even more trophies as the polls edge closer.

On November 9, while on campaign activities in Borno State, frontline presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who is poised to clinch victory at the polls next year was viciously attacked by a ragtag army of vagrants, street urchins, mendicants, thugs and outright criminals presumably hired by opposition parties to disrupt his campaign and send out a clear message that no measure will be deemed too reprehensible the battle for Aso Rock goes down to the wire.

About 174 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate were injured in the process while over 100 vehicles were vandalized.

It is noteworthy that Borno State is the home state of the Kashim Shettima, a vice presidential hopeful on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, this kind of heinous attacks which are clearly meant to send the message that the elections will be ‘war’ can simply not be tolerated anywhere across the country.

It behooves on Nigerians to ensure free and fair polls next year, as well as bring relentless pressure to bear on the authorities to bring to book all those who would subject others to any form of pain over how they choose to exercise a right democracy freely and fully offers them next year.

Insecurity already ravages many parts of the country. Many people within the country today walk on eggshells because of insecurity. The fear remains that unless the ugly situation is changed, Nigeria will be worse for wear at the elections next year.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter: @kenobiezu