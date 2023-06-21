Path The News Chronicle » News » Odumosu Reacts To Rumored EFCC Chairman Appointment

Odumosu Reacts To Rumored EFCC Chairman Appointment

Adekunle Taofeek June 21, 2023 0
EFCC Chairman Appointment
Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu (retd), on Wednesday, debunked the claim that he had been appointed as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

It was gathered that news indicating that the President, Bola Tinubu, had appointed Odumosu to chair the anti-graft agency circulated across various media platforms late Tuesday.

However, in a chat, Odumosu debunked the claim, noting that the information emanated from mischief makers.

He, however, urged members of the public to disregard the information.

Odumosu said, “I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”.

“I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue. This information must have emanated from mischief makers and should be disregarded.”

The erstwhile chairman of the agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was suspended by Tinubu, who directed Abdulkarim Chukkol to take over the leadership of the anti-graft agency in an acting capacity.

