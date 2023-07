Oduah gate: EFCC Disowns Lawyer Prosecuting Stella Oduah In Fresh Suit

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed a fresh charge bordering on perjury and document falsification against Stella Oduah in the name of the anti-graft agency.

Upon resumed hearing, though Mohammed and Oduah were not in court, Okonofua informed that the report of the investigation carried out by the anti-corruption agency was out.

While informing the court about the outcome of the investigation, she said that, “the counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, was de-seconded back to Nigeria police on 14 November, 2022, and he was not sent to represent the EFCC to prosecute the defendant,” in the charge he filed in June.

Justice Omotosho drew Okonofua’s attention to the fact that the report was not before the court. The lawyer admitted that the report was filed late.

The judge, consequently, adjourned the matter until Oct. 4 for the investigation report to be before the court.

Meanwhile, on July 11 when the Stella Oduah matter was called for arraignment, Mohammed, a police officer, who appeared for EFCC, admitted committing error in filing the charge in the name of the anti-graft agency.

He told the court that though he was seconded to the EFCC, he had been redeployed back to the Force Headquarters in November last year.

He said it was in error he signed the charge in the name of EFCC Office in Benin.

The judge had ordered for his arrest and investigation by the commission.