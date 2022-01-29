The Editor (South East) of The Authority Newspapers, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, has won the 2022 election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council.

Odogwu, who is also a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, defeated his two rivals to win the poll.

He polled 110 votes out of the 213 votes cast in the keenly contested election which was held at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka on Friday.

Odogwu’s rivals, Mr Abuchi Onwumelu, a reporter with FIDES Newspaper polled 103 votes, while the immediate past state secretary of the union, Mr Emma Udeagha, who also contested for the chairmanship position got zero votes.

Also, an editor with the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Mrs Ngozi Obileri, emerged as the Vice Chairman of the council after polling 142 votes.

She defeated her rival, Mrs Betty Onuchukwu, who polled 71 votes.

Other officers of the council elected are: Mr Aloy Ofordile (Secretary), Mr Ogemdi Ozoemena (Treasurer), Mrs Ifeyinwa Iloanya ( Auditor), John Ndu (Financial Secretary) and Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu (Assistant Secretary).

Declaring the winner, the Chairman of the State NUJ Election/Screening Committee, Comrade Victor Agusiobo, a former Southeast Vice Chairman of Nigerian Guild of Editors, said a total of 320 journalists were registered for the election but only 213 were duly accredited and participated.

In an acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Dr Odogwu, said he would surely live up to his campaign promises, even as he enjoined all the contestants and members of the union to join hands with him in moving the council forward.

Earlier, the outgoing acting Chairman of NUJ, Anambra State Council, Comrade Francis Ekpone, commended members and contestants for their conduct during the poll, even as he handed over all the council properties under his care.