Friday, July 1, 2022
Odion Ighalo wins the Saudi Arabia league and ends the campaign as top scorer

Odion Ighalo wins the Saudi Arabia league and ends the campaign as top scorer

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo helped Saudi Arabia outfit Al Hilal land their 18th league title following his club victory over Al Faisaly at their turf by 2-1 score. They were crowned champions after going two points clear over close rival Al lttihad.

Odion Ighalo at 32 is still exhibiting his goal-scoring prowess. In All competitions, this season, Odion Ighalo scored 30 goals and assisted 4 times for Al-Hilal in his 41 appearances for the Saudi Arabia outfit.

Igalo lamented how he waited for 17 years before winning his first major trophy.

“I waited 17 years before winning my first league title. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. If you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day.”

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

