Ochonogor Charges Delta Lawmaker Anwuzia on Accountability

The Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Chief Festus Ochonogor has charged the House of Assembly Member representing Aniocha South Hon Isaac Ozo Anwuzia on accountability.

Ochonogor while addressing press men at the election victory thanksgiving of Hon Isaac Anwuzia at Ogwashi-uku said the people of Aniocha South should be patient as Anwuzia has the capacity of attracting projects to the people .

The CAN Chairman in Aniocha South Ven Christian Okonkwor during the thanksgiving urged Anwuzia to always trust in God even as he mandate him to keep to his campaign promises to the people of Aniocha South .

He urged politicians to acknowledged God in all their ways so as to attract his blessings and protection.

“The assignment God has given to you , he wants you to faithfully do it, so he can give you another.

“Politicians should be trustworthy and truthful to the people they are representing.

“Elections are over and it’s time for politicians to keep to their promises .

“You are going to represent everybody and not just PDP.

“You should have an open door policy and be accessible to people so God can be with you continuously .

“Don’t forget to make an impacts in all the communities and don’t misuse the constituency money as you will only return to the house of assembly if you perform effectively.

“Religious leaders will not be silent , we will always call on you to give account of your stewardship.

“We know the journey is not easy but follow God , trust in him and God will help you in fulfilling your campaign promises .

“You are to lobby and attract developments to Aniocha South,” he said.

The Former Director General of Delta State Capital territory development agency Hon Mrs Joan Onyemechi, Former Special Adviser on Peace building Chief Edwin Uzor , Cheif Solomon Arenyeka, Aniocha South Council Chairman Hon Jude , Aniocha South PDP Chairman , Former house of Assembly Aspirant Hon James Onwordi known as Ibori Ubulu, Hon frank ogo, Hon Collins Iwebunor , Mr Ossai Ovie Success, Mr Iyah Daniel and other dignitaries attended the thanksgiving service to mark the election victory of the House of Assembly Member representing Aniocha South Hon Isaac Ozo Anwuzia at Ogwashi-Uku .

