Oby AI: Premier League Predictions

Ai Premier League predictions

We asked Oby Ai to predict Premier League Saturday game

The Premier League is back in action tomorrow, May 20, 2023, with a full slate of games. We make Ai Predict today Premier league match There are some big matches on the schedule, including Tottenham vs Brentford, Liverpool vs Aston Villa, and Wolves vs Everton.

In the Tottenham vs Brentford match, Tottenham will be looking to continue their good form and move up the table. Brentford will be looking to cause an upset and get their first win in a while.

We use Ai to predict Premier League games for you here are the predictions

Premier League La Liga Seria A Budes Liga

Starting with the Saturday they are 6 games on Saturday Oby (Ai) has predicted all the matches

Tottenham vs Brentford: Tottenham is the favorite to win this game. They are at home and have been in good form recently. Brentford is trying to get more points maybe they could play in any Europe competition next season but still they are likely to struggle against Tottenham’s attack.

2-1

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Liverpool is also the favorite to win this game. They are fighting so hard to make the top four and play in the Champion Leagueon The other side Aston Villa are in 8 positions on the table also battling for the Europa competition spot but they might unlikely be able to compete with Liverpool’s quality.

3-1

Wolves vs Everton: Wolves are the favorites to win this game. They are at home and have been in good form recently. Everton are struggling at the bottom of the table and are likely to be relegated.

1-0

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Manchester United are the favorites to win this game. They have been in better form recently. Bournemouth are a newly promoted team and are likely to struggle against Manchester United’s attack.

1-2

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Fulham and New Castle both side might end up sharing the point with each other, In a 1-1 draw.

CORRECT SCORE: 1-1

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Arsenal are still battling to keep their title hope alive a win against Forest might do that. While on the other hand, Nottingham Forest are a newly promoted team and they are battling relegation Forest has loose less than five Match at home this season so Oby (Ai) settled this match for a 4-goal thriller draw

CORRECT SCORE: 2-2

Share this post