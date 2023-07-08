Path The News Chronicle » News » Oborevwori’s Supreme Court victory exonerated him from forgery – Olu

Oborevwori’s Supreme Court victory exonerated him from forgery – Olu

Merit Ugolo July 8, 2023 0
The former Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has congratulated the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on his legal victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Supreme Court on Friday.

Oritsewinor in a congratulatory message said the victory has exonerated Oborevwori from forgery.

The Supreme Court, on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of Governor Oborevwori for lack of merit.

Oritsewinor who described the victory as God’s Will said Oborevwori Governorship election victory is the Will of the people.

He urged other cases to be withdrawn stating that Oborevwori doesn’t need distractions from governance.

While assuring Deltans on Oborevwori readiness at delivery to the people the dividends of democracy, he said opposition parties should support the Oborevwori led administration.

