Mr. Dike J. Chigbue, MON, Chief Executive of Welltime Group has felicitated with the Delta State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Saturday, March 18th, 2023 governorship election.

In a Press Statement, personally signed by him, Mr Dike Chigbue said that; “Your victory is a victory for all Deltans irrespective of their political affiliations as it shows that the hands of God is on our dear Delta State”.

According to the statement also; “We have no doubt that your MORE Agenda will unite Deltans and Nigerians as a whole through people oriented developments. On behalf of the Management and Staff of Welltime Group, we Congratulate you and the good people of Delta State”.

Recall that Oborevwori was declared winner after garnering 360,234 votes ahead of the APC candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege who polled 240,229 votes.