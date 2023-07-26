Oborevwori urges Army to curb illegal activities on maritime domain

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has urged the Nigerian Navy to work assiduously in curbing illegal activities on Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Oborevwori stated this on Tuesday, when he received on courtesy visit, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral U.S.A Chugali at Government House, Asaba.

He lauded the Navy for its effort in securing Nigeria’s waterways, adding that with Delta made up of 40 percent coastal areas, the State would continue to need the support of the Navy in securing it’s waterways and oil production assets.

According to Oborevwori: “We know how critical our terrain is and that is why this visit is very important because Delta State is 40 percent coastal and we need all the support from the Navy.

“I know the Navy has done a lot in securing our waterways and that is why our oil production is going smoothly and as a State Government, we encourage you to do more.

“One of the representatives here is someone that I have worked with in 2009 when he was the military Amnesty Coordinator and I was the State Coordinator.

“We worked very well together and we covered a lot of riverine areas in the State and I know he understands our terrain very well. I am assured that with him present, our State will be more secure.

“I want to mention that a lot of illegal activities are still existing, but in time such activities will come to an end due to your commitment, as it is the duty of the Navy and Marine Police to look into activities happening in our seas.

“I want to thank you for your visit and as well congratulate the Chief of Naval Staff on his appointment. I know that you all will continue to do well to secure our maritime domain.

“I have promised Deltans that we will do more to improve peace and security with our M.O.R.E Agenda and I know that with the effort of the Navy and other security agencies, Delta State will continue to be peaceful, which will in turn attract more investments into our State,” Governor Oborevwori stated.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Chugali said he was in the State on familiarisation visit to Units under his Command and to interface with critical stakeholders in the State.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for the assistance given to his men and other security agencies in Delta, assuring that the cordial relationship existing between the Navy and the State would be sustained.

He assured that the Navy would continue to strive to ensure that the maritime domain is secure for social economic activities to thrive in the Country.