Oborevwori unfolds vision to HOS, Perm Secs 

As Deltans await the composition of a new State Executive Council, the governor of the state, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, held a meeting with the state Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies in the state.

The meeting which was held at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme.

Addressing Government House correspondents shortly after the meeting, the state Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko said the meeting provided a veritable platform for the governor to formally outline his vision to them.

Mr. Bayoko disclosed that the Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies and the entire civil servants in the state were charged by the governor to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, Gov. Oborevwori said “we should be up and doing as civil servants who are at the front line of delivering services and implementing the government’s agenda.

“It is my pleasure to speak with you briefly this morning. We just came out of a meeting between the Governor, his Deputy, the Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies.

“The whole essence of the meeting is that the Governor outlined his vision to us and gave us a charge as civil servants who are at the front line of delivering services and implementing the government’s agenda. He said we should be up and doing.

“The Governor recounted his promise to the electorate to us and told us that he has already started counting days that he has spent in office; saying that the state needs to feel his impact.

“On our own part, we are ready to give him the full support to deliver his mandate to the citizens,” Bayoko said.

Share this post