Oborevwori Preaches to Nigerian Judges

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday called on Judges in the country to be guided by the doctrine of fair hearing, equity and good conscience in the discharge of their duties.

Oborevwori urged Judges to guarantee justice for all by maintaining a high level of personal probity, devoid of greed and ensuring that the guilty are punished according the provisions of the law.

He gave the charge at the swearing-in of Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere as President Customary Court of Appeal, and seven Judges of the State Judiciary on Thursday in Asaba.

Those sworn-in as Judges of the High Court include; Aforkeya Obomejero; Okeleke Ifeanyi Samuel; Umuko Aboyowa Godwin; Ossai Ngozi Rita; and Adolor Onorieukuhakpo Sunny.

While Gbakeji Emakpor Michael and Uraih Ifeanyi Tracy Patricia were sworn-in as Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Governor Oborevwori said that Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere’s recommendation by the National Judicial Council, appointment, and subsequent confirmation by the State House of Assembly testified to her capacity, competence, and fitness for the office.

The Governor remarked that her elevation to the position of PCCA after 23 years of service validates her credentials as an eminent jurist and faithful public servant.

Oborevwori said; “to the PCCA and the new Judges, I charge you to continue in the same spirit of hard work, sincerity, dedication, consistency, and excellence that earned you this elevation.

“I expect you to discharge the duties of your office without fear or favour. It is one thing for judgement to be passed; it is quite another thing for justice to be seen to be served.

“Justice is served when it is anchored on the timeless values of fair hearing, equity, good conscience, common sense, and the guilty are punished. Your offices require that you maintain a high level of personal probity, devoid of greed.

“Given your antecedents, I have no doubt that you will justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment.

“It is therefore incumbent on you to be good role models to your subordinates, peers, and professional colleagues. You must endeavour to leave a legacy of courage, integrity, and righteousness,” Oborevwori added.

Responding on behalf of the Judges, Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere, thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve in the state judiciary.

She pledged the commitment of the judges to the discharge of their duties as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ceremony was witnessed by the state Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, Chief Judge of Delta State Justice Theresa Diai; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; former Chief Judges of the State, Justice Roseline Bozimo and Justice Marshal Umukoro as well as former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Oghene among others.