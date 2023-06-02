Oborevwori Praises Okowa’s Wife

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated the wife of the immediate past Governor of the state, Dame Edith Okowa, on her 62nd birth anniversary yesterday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori commended Dame Okowa for her philanthropic works, especially in making life more meaningful for the less-privileged in the society.

He noted that Dame Okowa is a selfless woman of integrity who supported her husband throughout his tenure as Governor of the state.

He said that Dame Okowa’s 05-Initiative contributed immensely to making life meaningful for the less privileged and sustained the husband’s drive towards bequeathing a Stronger Delta to the people.

Oborevwori remarked that the successes recorded by the immediate past administration in the state cannot be mentioned without attributing the remarkable contributions of the Dame Okowa through her 05-Initiative.

According to him, “Dame Okowa is celebrating 62 years of great accomplishments today and I urge her not to relent in her mission of giving succour and hope to the less-privileged in the society.

“The activities of the 05-Initiative have continued to attract positive narratives beyond Delta and Nigeria, particularly from well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and agencies.

“Worthy of note is the establishment of over 20 Sickle-Cell clinics across the state with a referral centre at the Asaba Specialist Hospital to cater for patients with the disorder.

“As a government we remain grateful to you for these marvelous contributions to health care in the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our loving mother and outstanding philanthropist, Dame Edith Okowa on her 62nd birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, you have shown immense passion to provide care for the sick, Nigeria Correctional Services inmates, orphans and other less-privileged persons in the society.

“As a preacher of the word of God, you stand out as a great woman of compassion and mother of inestimable value.

“You have impacted hugely on your family and the State and it is our prayer that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom and grace in your commitment to the well-being of women and children.

“I join your family, friends and associates in celebrating and praying for you, a worthy woman of God, on this joyful day of your 62nd birth anniversary,” Oborevwori stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post