Delta State Governor-elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has said that his administration, come May 29, this year, would ensure robust collaboration and synergy with relevant groups and institutions in the state towards driving his MORE Agenda, just as he promised to carry all ethnic groups along

The Governor-Elect who was presented with his Certificate of Return by INEC on Wednesday, March 30th, 2023, stated this while playing host to the leadership of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the State wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Both groups were at the State Assembly complex on congratulatory visits to the Governor-elect following his victory at the just concluded Governorship Election in the State.

In his remarks, the Speaker who attended to both groups separately, said that his administration would run an open door policy, stressing that every relevant groups and institutions would be carried along.

While saying that his administration would consolidate on the achievements of the current Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor-elect said; Delta State will witness development and consolidate on what our Governor has done. All sectors and all ethnic groups will be carried along”.

In their separate remarks, leaders of both groups, Senior Apostle (Dr) Sylvanus Okorote, CAN Chairman, Delta State and Comrade Michael Ikeogwu (NUJ) told the Governor-elect that they were in his office to congratulate him on his victory at the just concluded general elections in the State.

The CAN Chairman said that; “We will like to be actively involved in your transition process by the appointment of two CAN officials into the transition committee. We will also appreciate that CAN be given a slot in your EXCO beside appointment into other Agencies and Board of government. Kindly plan to accommodate and where necessary, initiate regular interactions with CAN”.

Speaking specifically, the State NUJ Chairman, while commending the State Governor-elect on his open-door policy, enjoined him to sustain the tempo even after swearing in.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said that he will be Governor for all Deltans and run a government of inclusiveness.

He spoke when College of Permanent Secretaries led by the Head of Service, paid him a Congratulatory visit.

According to him; I will be transparent and will be Governor for all Deltans. Our Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has done very well. We will do well also, but I will need your cooperation. I will keep to my electoral promises. Pray for our Governor. He is a good man and has done very well”.

Earlier, the Delta State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko had said that they came to felicitate with him on his victory at the just concluded Governorship election in the State.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we have come to tell you Congratulations on your well deserved victory in the Governorship election. You have brought harmony to the Delta State House of Assembly and we know that you will do M.O.R.E for Deltans, he said.