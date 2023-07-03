Oborevwori, Okowa deny feud over juicy political appointments

Spokesperson of Delta State campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Olorogun Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, has said that the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, is in one accord with the state governor, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori.

Oghenesivbe gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in swift reaction to a trending, but unfounded speculation by a section of the media, alleging that the duo of Oborevwori and Okowa are in cold war over choice of would-be nominees for juicy political appointments.

He noted that the allegation was part of the deliberate negative media antics of the main opposition party in the state to hit up the polity, and to send out the wrong signal that Okowa is still in charge of governance in the state after serving the two tenure slot of Delta North Senatorial District under the PDP power rotation agreement.

He further assured that governor Oborevwori will not lose focus on good governance, and that the implementation of his electioneering campaigns promises to Deltans as contained in the M.O.R.E agenda is on course.

Oghenesivbe posited that the incumbent governor holds the comstitutional powers to appoint members of his cabinet and political aides after wide consultations with the party leadership and all major stakeholders, including past governors devoid of acrimony.

Oghenesivbe posited in his statement that Oborevwori was elected to serve the two tenures of Delta Central Senatorial District, and must do so without undue interference from any quarters, pointing out that since assumption office on May 29, this year, he has led the state with mesmerizing charisma, competence and perfectly in charge of state affairs without interference from any past governor of the state, not from governor Okowa.

“It is not true that governor Oborevwori is in conflict with immediate past governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa over would-be nominees for juicy political appointments to the tune of forty percent, as alleged by a section of the media loyal to the main opposition party in the state.

“This is another deliberate attempt by those who does not mean well for the state to create artificial or nonexistent conflict between governor Oborevwori and senator Okowa.

“The incumbent governor holds the constitutional right to appoint members of his cabinet and political aides, just as past governors did without undue influence, and in the instant case, governor Oborevwori is fully in charge and will never be at war with Okowa over anything, as wrongly alleged by a section of the media.

“Governor Oborevwori is working and the names of nominees for his cabinet shall be made public in due time. No course for alarm, noting shall go wrong between Oborevwori and Okowa, by the Grace of God,” Oghenesivbe assured.

