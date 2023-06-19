Oborevwori lauds Deltans for voting PDP

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has commended Deltans for trusting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with their votes, assuring that his administration would partner with the people to advance the state.

Oborevwori stated this on Sunday at the reception in honour of the Senator Representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko at his Idumuje-Ugboko country home, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He commended Senator Nwoko for returning home to celebrate with his people and urged members of the National Assembly to always return home to be with their people.

He thanked Delta North and the people of the state for supporting the PDP, assuring that his administration would be a government of inclusiveness.

Oborevwori said; “I want to use this opportunity to thank the Anioma people for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I promise you that Delta North will not be left behind. We will partner together and together we will advance this state.

“I want to congratulate you, Senator Ned Nwoko for coming home to celebrate with your people. For all the years I have known you, you have been a down-to-earth person.

“You relate with the common people, the middle class and the elite. Continue with what you are doing because that is what we need now, with the use of BVAS in our electoral system, no one can be neglected.

“You have won your election, remember that you are now representing the Anioma people not just members of the PDP and I know that you will represent them very well.

“You will not be among those politicians that would just stay in Abuja and not come home to their people. You have even displayed it now by coming home to host your people after your inauguration.

“I want to encourage you that as you go to Abuja, continue to come home and interface with your people and can I assure you that Delta state will move from this level to a higher level,” Oborevwori said.

On his part, Senator Nwoko expressed appreciation to the Anioma nation for electing him and thanked all for coming to celebrate with him on his successful inauguration.

He said he would work with the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger in order to solve the problem of erosion which has continued to endanger communities, lives and property in recent times.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, State PDP Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, Senior Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo among others.

Share this post