Oborevwori hails Eze Anaba on his emergence as NGE President 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his election as President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba was elected at the 2023 National Biennial Convention of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He succeeded Mr. Mustapha Isah of the Silverbird Group, whose tenure just ended. Anaba polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, formerly of Thisday Newspapers, who scored 81 votes.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori congratulated Mr Anaba for a well-deserved victory, adding that with his contributions to the Guild as Social and Publicity Secretary, he was destined to clinch the coveted seat.

The Governor lauded the theme of the Convention- “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance,” saying it was apt and a good agenda setting for enhancement of democracy and good governance by National and Sub-National governments in the Country.

Oborevwori noted that the entire members of the Guild deserved accolades for electing Mr Anaba as President due to his invaluable and significant contributions to the journalism profession.

He further described Anaba as a role model who has proved his mettle in the profession, adding that his election was an inspiration to other journalists striving to make a name in the profession.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you, Mr Eze Anaba, on your election as President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

“It is my prayer that you will bring your robust wealth of experience in media management and huge contacts in the public and private sectors to bear, not only in advancing the course of the Guild, but the journalism profession in general”.

