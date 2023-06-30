Path The News Chronicle » News » Oborevwori hails Dein of Agbor at 46 

Oborevwori hails Dein of Agbor at 46 

Merit Ugolo June 30, 2023

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, congratulated the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi 1, on his 46th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori said the Agbor monarch is one of the most reverred and influential kings in the State and Country and lauded him for his outstanding contributions to growth of his Kingdom, the State and Country.

The Governor said that the Dein has provided dedicated and inspirational leadership for the Agbor people over the years and deserves to be celebrated at 46.

He lauded the monarch’s contributions to solving the challenges posed by unemployment, social deviance and value orientation among youths, leading to the establishment of the Agbor Youth Learning, Development and Empowerment Centre.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I warmly felicitate with HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, CON, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom on the occasion of his 46th birth anniversary on June 29.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your kingdom, even as we continue to look forward to your valuable contributions to the development of our dear State and Country,” Governor Oborevwori stated.

