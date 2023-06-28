Oborevwori aims to eradicate poverty in Delta

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State said his administration would continue to partner with the traditional institution for sustainable development in the state through the execution of his M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Oborevwori disclosed this on Tuesday when the leadership and members of the Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

He commended traditional rulers in the state for their efforts during the general elections by ensuring that peace reigned supreme in their domains, adding that they should continue to promote peace for meaningful development to thrive.

While appealing to them to extend to him, the same support given to his predecessor, the governor pledged his avowed commitment to remain close to the grassroots. He said that he would seek fatherly advice from the traditional rulers when necessary.

“It is my honour and privilege to receive our royal fathers this morning. I am very glad for this courtesy visit.

“I want to, also thank our royal fathers for the role that they played during the last elections. We know that they are not partisan but they were able to maintain peace in their respective domains and it is my wish that they should continue to keep that peace.

“I have come to serve Deltans not as a leader but a servant-leader. I will continue to partner with our royal fathers and come for advice from time to time.

“I am somebody that is very close to the grassroots and l will continue to be very close to the grassroots. In my M.O.R.E. Agenda, l promised Deltans that l want to be governor for all Deltans and l am a governor for all Deltans.

“I want to solicit for more support from you. At this time, there are a lot of challenges but we need your prayers and support. l need more of the support that you gave to the immediate past governor of the state,” Oborevwori stated.

He promised that his administration would not be partisan in embarking on development projects and programmes in line with his M.O.R.E. Agenda in any part of the state, adding that it his administration would be people-centred.

Governor Oborevwori assured Deltans that his administration would not site projects or initiate programmes based on political affiliations, reiterating that he would be governor of all Deltans.

He affirmed his commitment to bring more development and continue with the state government’s social investment programmes with the aim of eradicating poverty, stressing that efforts would be made to engage more people meaningfully.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to do more for riverine communities, promising to listen and do more to advance Delta in terms of practical development.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Delta State Traditional Council and the Orodje of Okpe, Retired Maj-Gen Felix Mujekperuo, Orhue l, said the visit was to congratulate the governor and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme on their successful inauguration and commended the immediate past governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the seamless handover to his successor.

The Okpe monarch expressed hope that Governor Oborevwori would bring the needed development to all parts of the state in order to leave the state better than he met it.

He advised the governor to see the entire state as his constituency and embark on meaningful development, pointing out that appointments should be spread round the state.

The Traditional Ruler assured the governor of the support of the traditional institution in the state, adding that they were willing to give fatherly advice where necessary.

