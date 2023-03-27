Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the position of governorship Prof Chukwuma Soludo currently occupies in Anambra State is just an appetizer.

The former president said the “main meal” is a national assignment which according to him, Governor Soludo rightly deserves in the scheme of things in Nigeria

Obasanjo made these remarks over the weekend, during a ceremony to mark the first year in office of Soludo as governor of Anambra State.

The event took place at the International Convention Center, Awka, the state capital.

Obasanjo who said he worked closely with Soludo while he was president, and was impressed with his loyalty and lofty ideas, noted that as his Chief Economic Adviser he decided to send Soludo to the Central Bank of Bank where he ‘performed wonderfully well’.

The former president said: “Soludo was close to me as economic adviser when I was president, and never mis-advised me even once. That was why I sent him to the Central Bank of Nigeria later on.

“Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Chukwuma Soludo were the best appointments that I made, while I was president.

“When Soludo came to me when he wanted to be governor previousIy, I didn’t support him.

“Of course, I didn’t disguise my anger towards him. I told him he should be thinking of something national or international.

“The experience I had of Anambra governorship then was that of Ngige and Chris Uba. I once told Soludo that this is what will continue to happen if people like him are running away from governance.

“So, when I told him I was disappointed in him going for governor, he also reminded me that I had earlier accused him of running away from governance. So, when he came back and told me he wanted to run, I told him he can go.

“I also told him – don’t forget that I reserve you for national assignment, so you can use governor as an appetizer,” he said.

The former President noted that from what he has heard and seen, Soludo has not disappointed him and the people of Anambra State.

“When you are done with this, you can think of something international, or national, that is where you belong,” Obasanjo added.