Obiano’s Troubles Likely To Compound As Soludo Opens Up On Anambra’s True Financial Standing

It appears the embattled former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano is in for serious troubles, as incumbent Governor, Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday, revealed the true financial standings of the state.

Obiano is being grilled by anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over funds misappropriated by his government and the comments by Soludo have been deemed by many as adding salt to injury.

In a programme on a national television on Tuesday, Soludo was asked what the economy of the state looked like when he took over.

The governor had said the debt owed by the state is in the range of about ‘a hundred and something billion naira’, not including monies owed contractors which will be collated soon.

He also revealed that cash belonging to the state in various accounts totaled about 300 to 400 million naira.

“The audited account of Anambra State as at 31st December, 2021 is published, anybody can access it.

“You can get it, you see our assets, liabilities and so on, of course, as at the last date.

“What you now have to do is between the audited account as of the end of the year and as at the day of handover, you’d know if there were further liabilities and all of that.

“But, in terms of the audited account certified and published already, yea, everybody knows that the state’s finances are not quite robust to put it mildly. “The debt probably is in the range of hundred and something billion in terms of debt.

“And then, cash, from what I saw in the end of it, a few hundred millions, say 300 to 400 million naira.

“That’s what the state has, I mean that’s the base.

“But we are still going to have the reconciliations and all the accounts from January to the date that we took over and would put it out there,” Soludo said.

Lamenting the lean resources of the state, Soludo promised that every effort will be made to improve the financial base of the government, saying his government will reform the revenue collection system of the state following the ban of the illegal activities of touts (Agberos), who have been collecting revenue indiscriminately.

Governor Soludo who also spoke on a number of issues, asserted that his government remains irrevocably committed to improving the welfare and standard of living of the common man in Anambra State.

According to him, the problems to be solved are daunting but not insurmountable.

He assured that with the support and cooperation of the resourceful people of the state the problems confronting the state will be surmounted and the liveable prosperous homeland will become a reality.

On his historic visit to Okpoko, the community regarded as the biggest urban slum in the South East, Governor Soludo assured it will be cleaned up with good drainage to avert perennial flooding which the area usually experience anytime it rains

He also emphasised on his home-grown economic philosophy which has started yielding dividends, with higher demand for Akwete cloths and improved patronage of other locally produced goods

On the issue of insecurity which has pervaded the entire South-Eastern Region and the weekly sit-at-home syndrome, Governor Soludo said both issues will be adequately addressed, adding that his first major meeting he had when he was sworn in was on security issues.

He also condemned the sit-at-home syndrome as anti-people especially the downtrodden and daily business earners who suffer business losses, assuring that the issue will equally be resolved.