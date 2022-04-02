Obiano’s Former Chief Protocol, Uzu Picks Anambra Central Senatorial Expression of Interest, Nomination Forms, Promises Disruptive Change

Frontline APGA candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial Seat, Uzuegbuna Okagbue on Friday picked his expression of interest and nomination forms from the All Progressives Grand Alliance –APGA headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The 44-year-old, who served as the Chief of protocol and deputy chief of staff to former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano, had earlier in March declared his intention to contest the Anambra Centra Senatorial seat under the APGA.

With today’s event, Uzu is clearly established as the youngest aspirant to the seat under APGA, awaiting the primary election, which believes he will emerge the candidate of APGA for Anambra Central Senatorial election.

Uzu, an astute senior banker of about a decade before joining Anambra State government where he served as both the Chief of protocol and deputy chief of staff for eight years, had during the declaration for Senate which held at his country home, Umunnachi in Dunukofia Council Area, maintained that lawmaking requires intellect and requisite academic qualification.

According to him, he is properly educated for this job, having earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and a Diploma in the basic understanding of the law (Diploma in Law).

“The quality of the bills you sponsor as a lawmaker depends on your full understanding of the issues the law is to address, as well as the people whose lives it is to improve.

“I have a modern worldview and a deep appreciation of the place of the Anambra Central constituent in the larger Nigerian context.

“We are entrepreneurial and educationally aspirational.

“I will target laws that make it easier for our people to do more business, make more money and develop our place even further.

“I will target laws that will make it easier for our people to get better quality education and for the educated ones to access good jobs and other opportunities available to them all over the world,” he pledged.

Uzu who said it is time to give vent to the creative abilities of youths in governance, vowed to collaborate with his vast network to promote entrepreneurship among people of the zone, targeting human capital from the seven local governments that comprise Anambra Central.

He also boasted of his proficiency in human relations and networking skills, which he said he will deploy to reach out to members of the Senate from different ethnic and religious persuasions, to achieve immeasurable results for his constituents.

Uzu said he remains the best person to represent this District, because in both personal and professional capacities, he can do things differently, saying that if Anambra Central people want a different outcome, then the man who is essentially different should be sent to do the work.

“I have heard those who feel challenged by our entrance in the race attempt to mock our youthfulness by declaring that the Senate is not for beginners.

“While I am young; and proud of my youthfulness, I dare say that I am not a beginner.

“I have spent the last 16years, from age 28 preparing myself for today; eight years in private sector, and eight productive years of being a gatekeeper to the executive Governor of Anambra state carries a lifetime of experience in public service!

“I am experienced in what is needed, and how to provide it, for the elevation of our people.

“May I, at the same time, also state that the Senate is not an Old peoples’ home of some sort either.

“It is a place for hard workers, for thinking heads, for those impatient with how poorly our people have been represented in the past.

“And nothing would be more profound than Uzu speaking for Anambra Central people at the 10th Senate,” he enthused.