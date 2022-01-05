Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo has debunked allegations that he had to reach certain agreements with the State Governor, Willie Obiano before the latter agreed for him to be elected as governor.

According to Soludo, Governor Obiano had no interest in any condition and had not discussed such with him, during and after the primary or the governorship election.

The governor-elect made the clarification, during a thank you visit to Governor Obiano, by the Old Aguata Union, (OAU) at his country home in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

He said Governor Obiano’s interest was to project Anambra high and to ensure that he continues with the good works he has done in the state.

“My deputy and I will work hard, every minute of the day to make him proud and make Anambra proud too.

“I will thank him a billion times for his support.

“There would have been a dozen and one reason to walk away from me, but the governor remained resolute.

“His expectations to make Anambra proud must be met.

“Some believed that APGA would die in his administration, but God intervened,” Soludo said.

A major stakeholder from the Old Aguata region, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, charged Prof. Soludo to ensure that he sustains the tempo of development in the state and continue with the legacies of the Obiano administration.

Bishop Ezeokafor, called for maximum collaboration between the outgoing administration and the incoming one.

In their separate remarks, the traditional ruler of Enugwu Umuoyia Community, Igwe Nnebechukwu Ezeamama, who also doubles as the Chairman, OAU Traditional Rulers Council, commended Gov. Obiano for choosing the best candidate from OAU, while the Wife of the former Vice President, Dr. Ifeoma Ekwueme, thanked God for the victory of APGA, irrespective of the turmoil that the opposition planned to distort the election.

Others who spoke at the occasion including the National Vice President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Okeke Ogene said the election and victory of Prof. Soludo has raised the pride of the Igbo globally.