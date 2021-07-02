Obiano Has Spent Over N7.2bn On Community Development Initiative – Govt

202 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 2, 2021
Awka – Anambra State Government under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano says it has spent over 7.2 billion naira under its Choose-Your-Project Initiative, across the 181 communities of the state.
This was made known by Governor Willie Obiano during the 2021 public presentation of the achievements of the Anambra Community and Social Development Project-Additional Financing (CSDP-AF) in the state.
TNC correspondent in Anambra can confirm that the initiative which is presently in its third phase, saw the various communities choose and execute any project of their choice worth 10 million naira, in each phase.
The CSDP-AF, which is a World Bank-Assisted project, supported 62 poor communities and 17 vulnerable groups across the 12 focal LGAs with over One Billion four hundred million naira (N1,400,000,000) to implement and complete 250 micro projects as at 30 September 2020.
The presentation of the achievements of the CSDP-AF was held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka and had in attendance the Traditional Rulers of communities, Presidents- General, Youths and women leaders and stakeholders among others.
Governor Obiano who spoke at the event through the Commissioner for Economic Planning ad Development Partners, Mr Mark Okoye said his government saw the Choose-Your-Project Initiative as a way to ensure that no community is denied of the state presence in terms of infrastructure.
He pointed out that the project was targeted at promoting people-centric development interventions in the communities.
According to him, Anambra Community and Social Development Project-Additional Financing (CSDP-AF) was aimed at complementing his government’s efforts at grassroots development.
“The project is a paradigm shift that complements the famous community choose your project initiative of the Willie Obiano administration. It is on record that Anambra State Government has expended about 7.2 billion on this initiative which is being acclaimed all over the country for touching the lives of the people positively. That is why we had to surmount any challenge to make sure we joined the 29 states plus the FCT participating in the project
“The CSDP-AF is arguably the most popular and most successful development intervention within the oversight of my Ministry. About 130 communities/vulnerable groups earnestly expressed interest to participate and benefit from the project. Due to time and resources constraints, only 62 poor communities and 17 vulnerable groups participated and benefitted,” he revealed.
The Governor observed through the project government has been able to drive community development projects through the communities, generate community demands and ensure sustainability of such projects through community ownership.
Task Team leader, of CSDP, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, represented by the General Manager, Anambra Community and Social Development Agency, Mr. Chudi Mojekwu described the Community-Driven Development (CDD) Approach of the Agency as commendable, adding that they are proud of the impressive results and impact of the projects on the lives and livelihood of the poor in rural communities in Anambra State.
On his part, the Board Chairman, Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency and Traditional Ruler of Nteje Community, Igwe Roland Odegbo said although CSDA came into being in 2009, it remained inactive until the intervention of Anambra State Government in 2018 through the payment of its counterpart fund.
“The micro-projects to the communities spread across keys sectors of education, health, water and transportation while power, environment and socio-economic sectors were among the micro-projects to the people,” he said.
He revealed that the interventions had benefited about 2, 579, 440 individuals in the state within two years of existence.
Some of the highpoints of the occasion included, musical displays, paper presentation on “Outcome evaluation study of the Community and Social Development Project in Anambra State” and delivered by Professor Daniel Ugwu and award of Excellence in Community and Social Development presented to Governor Willie Obiano amongst others.
