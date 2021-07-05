Obiano Convinced APGA Made The Right Choice In Choosing Soludo For Anambra Guber Poll

411 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 5, 2021
Awka – Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has expressed optimism that members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, will contribute to APGA Winning 90% of Votes in the gubernatorial election coming up in Anambra on the 6th of November, this year.
The governor is confident that the APGA candidate, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, will win up to 90% of votes in the governorship because of the what he called “the immense popularity of his nomination among all Nigerians who want the best for Nigeria, starting with Anambra State”.
In a message to the Anambra State Media Team headed by Information and Public Enlightenment Commissioner C. Don Adinuba, made available to TNC on Sunday, Chief Obiano revealed that the PDP and the APC leaders across the nation are among the population of Nigerians who have been congratulating the people of Anambra State on Soludo’s emergence as the APGA gubernatorial candidate last Wednesday.
According to him, a deluge of congratulatory and solidarity messages has trailed the erstwhile Central Bank of Nigeria governor’s nomination at the APGA state congress held at Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.
“All my phones have been buzzing ceaselessly. It is all about Soludo,” he said.
The messages, according to him, “have been coming from development partners, the organized private sector, bishops, clerics, market union leaders, professional associations, the organized labour, traditional rulers, town unions, student bodies, two former presidents, numerous former state governors, academics, writers, ndi Anambra in the Diaspora, National Assembly members, heads of federal and international agencies, people with physical disabilities, petty traders, and so on”.
The governor likened the acclaim which greeted Soludo’s nomination as APGA’s flag bearer to his reelection in November 2017, which saw him win overwhelmingly in each of the 21 local government areas in the state, an unrivaled achievement in the state.
“Almost every person who matters in our dear state has called me to thank the people of Anambra State for choosing Soludo as the governor in waiting.
“The magic of it all is that I have received calls from members of the leading opposition parties who have promised to issue statements supporting Professor Soludo’s candidature even though they will remain in their respective parties.
“In fact, I spoke to a highly respected member of the National Assembly from the Southeast this morning who said that he is inspired by the choice of Soludo that he has now made up his mind to run for the governor of his state so that his state can be made like Anambra in development,” the governor said.
Chief Obiano quoted the federal lawmaker as stating that the whole of the Southeast, rather than one state, should leapfrog in developmental terms.
