A coalition of Anambra State Youth Leaders and Stakeholders has warned those heating up the polity in the name of fighting for their preferred candidates to desist from making inciting remarks that will push the state on the path of disunity.

The youth leaders who stated this in a world press conference in Awka, were responding to what they called divisive comments by most Anambra youths as regards political issues between Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and former Governor Peter Obi, who is also the Labour Party presidential candidate in next year’s election.

In the past two weeks, both the conventional and social media have been awash with stories and vituperations suggestive of a bitter war between the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Prof Soludo and Obi.

This war of words had even degenerated to threats of attacks, blackmail and defamatory statements by pro-groups to both Parties.

Recently, a Youth Group had threatened to mobilize and dump wastes at the State Government House in Awka, as a way of punishing our Governor for his comments, which they deemed as anti-Obi.

Presenting a communique signed by different registered youth bodies in Anambra State, the Deputy President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Comrade Innocent Nduanya, condemned the attempts by pro-groups to make the issue between the two Anambra sons a bitter war, whereas both Governor Soludo and Peter Obi remain good friends and brothers.

The said; “There is no problem between the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and the former Governor of the State and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, as is being bandied about in the media.

“This was evident in the conviviality and exchange of brotherly pleasantries between the duo yesterday at a Holy Mass at St. Patricks Cathedral, Awka, to mark the 70th Birthday of the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor.

“We also wish to state that what we observed going on, is a political game as it is characteristic of any democracy.

“Governor Soludo is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); a political party fielding a Presidential Candidate while Mr. Obi is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

“Both individuals have the right, under a democracy, to campaign along party lines and we believe that understanding was established when Soludo received Obi earlier this year at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.”

Nduanya further stated that Mr Obi’s candidature is neither an Anambra or Igbo agenda, but a national ambition, noting that Governor Soludo, who was massively elected by Ndi Anambra less than a year ago should be allowed to achieve his development goals for the state.

The youth leaders urged everyone, especially supporters of both notable personalities, to exercise restraint and remain calm.

They also stressed the need to refrain from making inflammatory and divisive comments that will place the state on the part of disunity and setback.

On his part, the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, noted that instead of concerning themselves with the misunderstanding between the two Anambra sons, the youths should channel their energy towards ensuring that the best leaders emerge in the country come 2023.

The Anambra State NYCN Chairman, Comrade Emeka Obi recalled how Anambra Youths worked for the Soludo mandate, noting that they declared that they will resist whatever will constitute a stumbling block to the governor delivering on his promise of building a liveable and prosperous homeland in Anambra.

For the Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo Anambra State, Youth Wing, Comrade Onyedika Eweh, both individuals have the right to campaign along party lines, and explained that Anambra youths fought for Governor Soludo’s mandate and would resist any attempt to distract him.

While Comrade Obinna Okafor, the Zonal Representative, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, urged students to get their permanent voter cards to vote in their preferred candidates in next year’s election, the Chairman, Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Mr Nwabueze Nwokoye, asked those who violate places of worship in the name of supporting a political candidate, to show respect to God and understand that politics is not for all territories.