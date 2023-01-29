Nigeria is becoming a country where nothing shocks people. A place where the adaptive instinct of people is so strong and unwavering, nothing shakes it. Let heaven fall and let hell and its heat and scary worms become their daily reality, life must go on.

Nigerians have seen it all. Through the valley of death many have gone through, surviving too the roars of a starved lion right inside its den. What else would anybody use to threaten them or make them loss their peace?

Nigerians are like one who lost their entire family in one fell swoop accident.

The shock as devastating as it was did an irreparable damage on their emotion, nothing moves them, emotions, feelings and sentiment gone; as still as a steel and as cold as an ice block.

To some, being a Nigerian is enough punishment, worse than purgatory. All these are ways to express the very hard situations Nigerians contend with, striving to pull through life challenges.

Gradually, buying of black market fuel is becoming the norm, another legitimate means of survival for the teeming population of youths.

Will heaven fall? Nothing untoward will happen if Peter Obi’ name is removed from the ballot. At worse case scenario there would be noise here and there , like the sizzling effect of hot oil on sliced onions it will die down after awhile. Why would his name be removed one may ask ? Nigeria as turned into a lawless nation where few individuals do what they like flaunting their personality around, untouchable and highly sacrosanct. Who dares question them?

We are complacent as a nation, ready to move on, not given to any spirit of revolution.

Our political class has done a whole lot against the humanity and sensibility of the poor Nigerian. Were it to be in a saner environment, coming to campaign would have been their gallows. No! Barefacedly the come, rubbing it right in , how stupid we are , how gullible we can be and how complacent we have degenerated to, accepting their Greek gifts and celebrating them for giving us crumbs from the royal table that belongs to all of us .

I know Obi wouldn’t be removed. Nobody tries it. But my point is we are too complacent to act and react if it happens.

For days now the two Major political parties have been in a war of words; back and forth, exposing the inglorious past of their standard flag bearers in a very uncouth and shameful manner.

Assuming there is no alternative? No option so credible and competent? Assuming this Obident revolution isn’t in place, the future of this country and the prospect of getting into our age longed and desired promised land a dashed hope.

In sane clime parties put forward their relatively best candidates for election. Sadly what we have seen in Nigeria , the land of wonders and possibilities is the emergence of their best worse candidates with bagages and skeletons in their closets.

What would we have done without Obi’s large presence in this year’s political field? Disaster! Choosing from the two rots of poisonous contents. God forbid !!

# Vote wisely!!

Jarlath Opara

Jarlathuche@gmail.com