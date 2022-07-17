This afternoon, I was asked by someone who I consider a brother from another mother to write on the lessons of Osun governorship election as it affects Labour Party.

According to him, Labour Party did abysmally poor, pulling a disgraceful twenty something votes. Where were those youths that thronged out in their numbers chanting Obi! Obi!! Obi!!! During the Labour Party rally? He asked rhetorically.

He expressed concern that if the middle class fails to come out and vote, the hope and aspirations of birthing forth Obi’ presidency may be a far cry.

He wasn’t the only person with this kind of concern, others abound, considering the not too good performance of Labour Party in Osun State governorship election.

At a first glance, those two results may seem to be validating the impression and the highly noised around Labour Party not having a structure,more of an Internet frenzy, social media masturbation and sensationalism.

As much as I tried not to wave his concern off and probably dismiss it as unfounded, it is good however for one to be conscious of these variables and factors, especially as it affects manipulations of results and vote buying.

Obi’ movement is a personality cult not a Party alliance. This is one fact we must get right. The power of the movement is not in the party, but more in the personality that is behind the party.

Like a military or police officer, his authority is neither in the uniform he wears nor on the gun he carries, more on the constitution that creates and empowers him.

Anybody can wear the camouflage and carry AK47, if the constitution doesn’t empower such a person by way of proper enrollment, accreditation and certification, such a person could be at best an impostor.

Labour Party is like a force uniform and the gun, anybody can wear and carry them . What gives one accreditation, validation, support and power is the constitution or act that creates this movement which is Peter Obi aura.

Labour in itself isn’t a movement. It isn’t a tsunami by itself. It is inanimate and immovable.

That it moves with this kind of force and velocity means there is a force. The truth is, there is a force on it and that force is Obi -force.

Labour isn’t a “Grace” political party where people come and get an unmerited political favour. This is another fact we should know and try to debunk it.

Unfortunately many thought it is. Why do I say so. Prior to Obi’ movement to Labour Party, without sounding uncouth the party wasn’t top-notch. It was barely existing, having passive impact in the political space. With Obi’ presence, what looked like a struggling Party suddenly came alive with the vibrancy never seen before, eclipsing and overshadowing the big political party heavy weights.

On the spur of the moment it became a destination point for many politicians looking for platforms to ventilate their “political callings”. Whatever was their drive and attraction shouldn’t be a concern here. It rather becomes a misguided placement of hope if what moved them, was to tap from the influence and acceptability that Peter Obi brings without being in themselves an “Obi like personality”.

What happened to Labour Party and its candidate at the concluded governorship elections in Osun state was a clear message on the crystallisation of Peter Obi into a metaphor, a character, an attributes etc that anybody that wants to aspire to any political post should have.

Being in labour Party without these Obi- centric attributes, amounts to attending a wedding without the wedding gown, the faith of such persons is engraved in the gospel of Mathew 22.11-13 “But when the king came in to see the guests, he noticed a man there who was not wearing wedding clothes. He asked, “How did you get in here without wedding clothes, friend?” The man was speechless.

Then the king told the attendants, “Tie him hand and foot, and throw him outside, into the darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

I guess without sounding harsh was what happened to the candidate of Labour Party in Osun governorship election. Many more of such fate awaits as many that have this assumption of Labour Party being a Grace Political Party with an unmerited favour of elevation, without cutting the image and character of Peter Obi. These are assumptions if not corrected would shock many when push comes to shove as it is gradually being manifested.

In all these, the fact is, Obi’ Force or Movement is custom designed for the presidency. Whatever is happening or must have happened in this off season election of Osun shouldn’t form basis for any permutation of what 2023 presidential election would look like.

The bigger picture is on the presidency. Our hands are already placed on the plough we cannot look back.

For those who joined Labour Party for any elective post because of Obi, victory isn’t on a platter . There must be an obvious signs of both electoral value, competence, vision and integrity.

The Obi-dients don’t vote party, they don’t vote religion neither do they vote tribe. They vote integrity, vision and competence. Our eyes are already on the ball.

Get your PVC, endeavour to vote no matter the level of intimidation, shun vote buying and ensure that your vote counts.

Jarlath Opara