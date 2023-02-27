The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, commenced collation of the Presidential election results for Anambra State at the INEC’s State headquarters, Awka.
Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti, who is the Collation Officer for the State in respect of the presidential poll, supervised the collation of the results from Local Governments by the LG Collation officers.
Below are results from the first eight LGAs and scores by six major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP), People’s Democratic Party(PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressive Party (YPP)
Dunukofia LGA
14 wards, 18 parties
Registered voters 77138
Accredited voters 20406
Total valid votes 19878
Rejected 320
Total votes cast 20198
LP- 18715
APC- 222
PDP- 428
NNPP- 52
APGA – 290
YPP -56
Ayamelum LG
14 wards, 18 parties
Registered voters 89388
Accredited voters 18386
Total valid votes 17977
Rejected 154
Total votes cast 1831
LP – 17032
APC- 145
PDP- 405
NNPP- 21
APGA – 245
YPP – 101
Anambra West Local Government Area
Registered voters 62949
Accredited voters 13744
Total valid votes 13445
Rejected votes 269
Total votes cast
LP- 12400
APC- 360
PDP- 226
NNPP- 37
APGA – 357
YPP – 5
AWKA NORTH
RA- 14
REGISTERD VOTERS 75122
ACCREDITED- 17450
APC- 118
APGA- 526
LP- 15561
NNPP- 57
PDP- 454
YPP- 78
AGUATA
RA- 20
REGISTERED VOTERS- 147428
ACCREDITED VOTERS-40550
APC- 291
APGA- 712
LP- 37478
NNPP- 207
PDP- 522
NNEWI SOUTH
REGISTERED VOTERS- 92146
ACCREDITED VOTERS-17,026
APC- 201
APGA- 145
LP- 16767
NNPP- 53
PDP- 201
YPP- 121
ONITSHA SOUTH
REGISTERED VOTERS-
ACCREDITED-39738
APC- 187
APGA- 119
LP- 38403
NNPP- 131
PDP- 287
YPP- 19
OYI
REGISTERED VOTERS-111721
ACCREDITED-29195
APC- 312
APGA- 551
LP- 25950
NNPP- 83
PDP- 1142
PRP- 02
YPP- 268
