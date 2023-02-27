The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, commenced collation of the Presidential election results for Anambra State at the INEC’s State headquarters, Awka.

Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti, who is the Collation Officer for the State in respect of the presidential poll, supervised the collation of the results from Local Governments by the LG Collation officers.

Below are results from the first eight LGAs and scores by six major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP), People’s Democratic Party(PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Dunukofia LGA

14 wards, 18 parties

Registered voters 77138

Accredited voters 20406

Total valid votes 19878

Rejected 320

Total votes cast 20198

LP- 18715

APC- 222

PDP- 428

NNPP- 52

APGA – 290

YPP -56

Ayamelum LG

14 wards, 18 parties

Registered voters 89388

Accredited voters 18386

Total valid votes 17977

Rejected 154

Total votes cast 1831

LP – 17032

APC- 145

PDP- 405

NNPP- 21

APGA – 245

YPP – 101

Anambra West Local Government Area

Registered voters 62949

Accredited voters 13744

Total valid votes 13445

Rejected votes 269

Total votes cast

LP- 12400

APC- 360

PDP- 226

NNPP- 37

APGA – 357

YPP – 5

AWKA NORTH

RA- 14

REGISTERD VOTERS 75122

ACCREDITED- 17450

APC- 118

APGA- 526

LP- 15561

NNPP- 57

PDP- 454

YPP- 78

AGUATA

RA- 20

REGISTERED VOTERS- 147428

ACCREDITED VOTERS-40550

APC- 291

APGA- 712

LP- 37478

NNPP- 207

PDP- 522

NNEWI SOUTH

REGISTERED VOTERS- 92146

ACCREDITED VOTERS-17,026

APC- 201

APGA- 145

LP- 16767

NNPP- 53

PDP- 201

YPP- 121

ONITSHA SOUTH

REGISTERED VOTERS-

ACCREDITED-39738

APC- 187

APGA- 119

LP- 38403

NNPP- 131

PDP- 287

YPP- 19

OYI

REGISTERED VOTERS-111721

ACCREDITED-29195

APC- 312

APGA- 551

LP- 25950

NNPP- 83

PDP- 1142

PRP- 02

YPP- 268

