The Labor Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is leading in Lagos with more than 1,000 votes after more than 17 local governments have been called. The News Chronicle learnt that elections have not yet been called in Ojo and Alimosho Local Governments.

As of the time of filing this report at 07:30 am on Monday, Obi polled 448,878 while Tinubu scored 447,187 votes in 17 local government areas in Lagos.

The results for 17 of the state’s 20 LGAs were presented by 3:40 am on Monday including Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, Eti Osa, Surulere, Apapa, Ifako Ijaiye, Ajeromi, Oshodi Isolo.

However, results presented for Mushin LGA have yet to get cleared by the state collation officer as they are being contested by the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and thus had yet to be signed by most party agents.

