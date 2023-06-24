Obi has proved he won the election, but Nigerians don’t have faith in the judiciary to deliver

There is no Nigerian who has been following proceedings in the Presidential Election Petition Court in the past few weeks ago cannot reasonably conclude that Bola Tinubu lost woefully in the 25th February election, even the most ardent supporter of Tinubu and the APC would have become ashamed at the carelessness with which INEC manipulated the polls.

The average Nigerian should also be embarrassed at how the man who sits atop the presidency of our country is being stripped bare before the world as an untrustworthy character, a mandate thief and a person with very unpleasant past, including accusations relating to drug peddling, impersonation and age/ academic certificates falsification.

The only people who believe that Tinubu’s purported victory at the polls will be upheld are those who do not any faith in our judiciary, those who believe that no matter what happens, the Commander-in-Chief must have his way.

When you discuss the issue of there being any chance that the court may nullify the election, you would hardly find anyone who would disagree with you on the basis of non-diligent or convincing prosecution of the petitions by both the LP and the PDP, what you would rather hear is the argument that “no sitting President has ever been removed by the court” or that “Tinubu is not a sleepy President and cannot watch and see the courts sack him”.

What none of these people fail to factor in is that at no time in the history of our democracy have we been presented with such mind-boggling evidence of manipulation and brazen electoral heist as we are currently seeing at the tribunal.

One thing I tell anyone who has doubted the possibility of this history being made is that; “Before Humphrey Nwosu, nobody ever believed Nigeria could record a free and fair election or something that looks like it and before Yar’Adua we never knew we could have a President who would be determined and passionate about making the country work.

One day can start a story, this set of judges can decide to put their names in history books for good by upholding truth and justice without minding whose ox is gored, after all, what should matter to everyone of them more than anything else at this point in their lives is to put their names on the good pages of history rather than money or any other thing.

Peter Obi has done his bit in his selfless efforts to improve our democracy and strengthen belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, we will wait to see what defence the APC and Tinubu will put up to counter the watertight evidence and arguments that have been presented so far by the LP and Peter Obi.

Nigeria Will Win!

