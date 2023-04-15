There is a difference between celibacy and impotence. The former is a “can but wouldn’t do it thing, while the latter is I can’t thing even when I want to.

It is however very disheartening that the celibacy of Obidient movement has turned or misconstrued to mean impotence and sterility.

A lion is always a lion, its recoil and decision to walk in feline manner out of trouble doesn’t mean it can’t roar and tear into shreds the very prey that flaunts itself into its den.

A head of 2023 elections, when the political space of Nigeria was polluted and messed up by the shenanigans, rascality and roguish display of the two mainstream political parties, a movement emerged, gathering like small clouds, signalling an outpouring.

Many thought it was the normal change of weather that would eventually be dispersed by the wave of the wind, ushering in the sun to shine as it has ever done, scorching and drying things with the heat so sweltering to cause death and suffering.

To their surprise the wind didn’t give way for the sweltering sun as expected. Rather it turned into a whirl wind , a cyclone . Still they did not believe it would pour, disillusioned still, believing that the sun would show up as usual.

It started drizzling, still they thought it wouldn’t rain. When the lightning became increasingly recurrent and the storms violent, giving the cloud a thick dark coloration, when the trees began to get affected to their roots and the roof of their houses began to show signs of being pulled off , their eyes cleared, though late to tide any wave for the rain must not only fall , it must pour.

Helter-skelter, heggledy piggledy, from pillar to post they kept running for safety and cover. Alas!! they got drenched and beaten by the very rain they underrated.

Such is the executive summary of what happened in 2023 presidential election. An election that gave the movement no chance. An election that wrote her off and branded her derogatively as minions, tutored in nothing but tweeting, Facebooking and engaging in other social media handles without physical structures .

The movement came like a lamb, reflecting decency and integrity. It came announcing itself as a celibate out of personal decision not to smear itself with the “roforofo” of the other room of political brigandary, thuggery and manipulations.

Sadly and very unfortunate such attitudinal civility has been mistaken to mean impotence and sterility.

It beats me how people would be that naive to think that a celibate wouldn’t react when their senses have be overstretched and overwhelmed with all manner of provocative scenes. That they have chosen to look away and maintain a self controlled posturing doesn’t mean they are impotent and wouldn’t react if they want to.

This wrong profiling of Obidients as being violent, pugnacious and highly caustic with words should stop. We are Obident yes! We have integrity yes! We are ruled by the rules of law yes! We shun corruption and treat with loathsome disposition the very ill things that excite other , yes! However we are human and can react with equal measure of the aggression thrown at us.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When we do, please don’t profile us as EUNUCHS who don’t have feelings to react and respond to things .

We are rather celibate who can decide to either act or show continence.

Don’t come to our space and dance stupidly nake and think they we are EUNUCHS and wouldn’t react. You may get the beaten of your life afterall.

We are Obidients. We are Celibate not Eunuch. Dare us , the toga of celibacy may be removed and the main strength in us roars.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com