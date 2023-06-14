Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with wife

Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with wife

Nigerian businessman, Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has shared photos of his wife and himself celebrating their 15th year wedding anniversary.

On his Facebook post today, Cubana wrote:

“15 yrs! See how God has blessed and multiplied us in everything! God has been good to us, so good! Happy wedding anniversary my baby @lush_eby . You said you wanted a 15th wedding anniversary ball, tonight you get one, the best!!!. I love you, forever ❤️”

