Obaseki Sacks Over 500 Workers, Protest Breaks Out

As part of the transition plan from the now-defunct Edo State Sports Council to the Edo State Sports Commission, on Monday, March 21, the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki reportedly sacked 513 workers of Edo state Sports Council with effect.

The sack was contained in a memo dated Friday, March 4 and those affected were drawn from junior, senior and management categories of workers.

However, the memo stated that the affected staff would be immediately compensated their one month in lieu notice alongside their pension payment which would commence in April 2022.

Following the sack, on Wednesday, March 24, the affected staff staged a massive protest around the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and adjoining streets. The protesters expressed that they were shocked to receive a circular of their disengagement and were told to reapply as casual staff.

Reactions of Nigerians on social media:

Alexander Uyomere:

‘’Nor be una follow am dey shout ‘’Edo nor be Lagos’’ during campaign? Now una don see things wey nor go fit happen for Lagos na.’’

Kenneth Ighalo Best:

‘’Very good move, you people are just wasting Edo state money, upon all the money spent on sports so far no good results.’’

Edward Chigozie Stanley:

‘’What could 513 persons be doing in the sport ministry?’’