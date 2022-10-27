Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, visited the Duport Energy Park in the state’s Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA), which is being pushed by the NCDMB and Duport Midstream Company Limited.

The Energy Park contains a 50 megawatt plant, a 60 million scf gas processing facility, a 10,000 barrels per day refining capability, and more than 100 RAM data centers.

The facility, which was built in response to reforms the Obaseki-led administration made to make doing business easier, is the second refinery to be finished in the state, closely trailing the 6000bpd Edo Refinery built by AIPCC Energy Limited and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company Limited.

The Commissioners for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare; Roads and Bridges, Newton Okojie; and Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, among others, accompanied the governor on the inspection.

Obaseki stated, “We are happy and pleased since all of our Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) are becoming a reality. Mr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman of the Company, showed me around the facility. After my presentation to investors in Lagos State last week, I am here to personally observe the development of the construction at this site.

He went on: “I am here to personally see the progress of work and witness the first day test run of this facility. As a government, we are here to witness another breakthrough and a major leap in terms of investment in the state.”

“We reiterate our support for what you are doing here, as this project is one of a kind and we will give it 100 percent backing. This is the first Energy Park in Nigeria and the continent.”

“Due to the benefits and advantages that we have in Edo State to have onshore oil and gas production, we are now attracting investors to utilize that production locally. Our goal is that every drop of crude oil and gas produced in Edo State is used here for our national development rather than exporting it.

“The idea of this park is to bring in all the production of adjoining oil and gas fields; the oil is separated and refined to other products while the gas used and processed for electricity generation and sale. In a matter of a few months, we have to deregulate; that means gas will be cheaper.”

Obaseki stated, “I have seen the roads infrastructure and we are here with our Commissioner for Roads and Bridges and immediately the rain subsides in the next few weeks, the contractor will come to site and begin to rehabilitate the road.” This was in reference to the reconstruction of the Ugo-Egbokor-Evboeghae-Ogan Road that leads to the facility.

Akintoye Akindele, the chairman of Duport Midstream Energy Park, stated that his company has built a facility that is expandable and has the infrastructure for a refinery that can produce 10,000 barrels per day of product. He continued, “Our starting capacity is 2,500 barrels of refining capacity per day; 5 megawatts of power capacity; 40 million scuff of gas capacity; and 80 RAM data center.”