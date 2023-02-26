Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and major campaigner for Labour party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has failed to deliver his polling unit.

The former president who voted at ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi compound, Totoro/Sokori Abeokuta-North lost to the All Progressives Congress .

The APC had 56 votes, People’s Democratic Party had seven votes, African Democratic Congress scored eight votes while LP had 9 votes.

According to the presiding officer ,91 voters cast their votes for four political parties out 693 accredited voters.

