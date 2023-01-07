President Olusegun Obasanjo is a master strategist and a strong willed soldier and patriot. It is only in countries like ours that a convicted drug peddler, swindler and a man without a name, a known father or even any visible means of wealth will send his badly raised little bats and marketers of doom to insult a man whose signature has been on every significant achievement recorded by this country in the last five decades and more.

We can understand the frustrations of some older thieves who have been deployed by a bloodstained bat to ridicule themselves before televisions and in other media platforms, but for young boys and girls paid 100k or even less to put themselves in eternal chains of slavery, I do not know how to hold myself from telling them that they would have been more useful if their parents or whoever never bothered to send them to school.

Obasanjo is more intelligent than them. He knew this day was going to come, hence, his deliberate delay in making his choice of Peter Obi categorical and official. He allowed them to visit him, to seek his blessings. One of them, the one who lives permanently in Dubai, is said to have done everything known to the books and out of it, to secure an appointment with Ebora Owu, but Baba refused. After much persuasions, Baba allowed Sule Lamido, Okowa and a few others to visit him. They prostrated and promised that the “thief” they support had become a changed person, but Baba was unconvinced.

Obasanjo had seen wars and won them. He had been a victim of many verbal and media attacks, but in all of them, he came out of them stronger. He had been rumoured dead more than five times, and many of those who carried the rumour of his death are rotten in their graves already, but Baba continues to go strong at 85.

The bat of Bourdilon is most pained by Baba’s letter, because beyond dismissing his insulting sense of entitlement conveyed in his Emilokan slogan, Baba also cleared every doubt about his physical and physiological fitness. Without doubt, bat is sick. Outside the fact that he doesn’t have the integrity and competence to govern Nigeria, bat is unfit, and would present us with a situation where many people and cabals would appropriate their closeness to the President to feed us with different directives, purportedly coming from the President. Just like we have it today.

Ebora Owu is not competing for attention with anyone. If the badly behaved little bats insulting him had availed themselves of the plethora of information available at their fingertips, they would know that the freedom they enjoy today to insult him was largely made possible by him. But, he is a kind man, and he is an intelligent man. No one of his generation or even the generation after his, had demonstrated as much love and dedication to this country then him. These enslaved bats who screech from the cages of ignominy do not know that Baba is fighting for their freedom. What do they think an 85 year old man, who had been President of this country, cumulatively, longer than anyone living or dead, would want from Nigeria?

If I wasn’t supporting Peter Obi before now, President Obasanjo’s declaration of support for him would have made me have a rethink. He is one man who stands to benefit nothing. He is an international statesman and if things get so bad in this country that it is no longer safe for him to remain here, there will be 200 countries of the world ready to send every necessary logistic to spirit him out of here. The little bats screeching Emilokan and everyone around them would be stuck here and become victims of whatever is happening.

Whether Peter Obi wins or not, Baba will be fine. Nothing, I mean absolutely nothing can happen to him. He does not keep private militia like some of the terrorists in power because he believes in this country, but he has both Divine protection and all the other protections he requires to stay afloat and safe.

Stop wasting your hate on a man loved by God and who has not misused his talents and opportunities.