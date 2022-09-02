Mr. Sola Obadimu has been named the new director general of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), beginning September 1, 2022.

He was the Director-General of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce before to this position (NACC).

He had previously held a number of high-profile professional positions, including Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Director-General at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Founding Executive Secretary at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce, and Acting Director-General with the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD). He had a strong background in managing membership-based institutions generally and Chambers of Commerce in particular.

Obadimu is a well-respected institutional administrator with a track record, and as such, he is well-known in both the public and commercial sectors of Nigeria.

Obadimu worked part-time as an investment promotion and business development consultant for the Millennium City Initiatives (MCI) project of the UNDP and Columbia University, which sought to draw foreign direct investments to Africa. The project’s presentations at the Millennium City Day at KPMG House in London in December 2008 were its climax.

Obadimu attended Abeokuta Grammar School and graduated from the University of Lagos with a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering, an MBA, and an M.Sc. in Economics. Between June and September 2000, he also participated as an alternate member of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC Committee )’s on Corporate Governance of Public Companies in Nigeria, whose final report was released in 2003.

Obadimu regularly contributes his opinions to a number of Nigerian periodicals (as well as occasionally to electronic media) and has delivered a number of management/trade development presentations at conferences and other gatherings.

He has participated in numerous capacity-building initiatives both inside and outside of Nigeria, such as ICC development initiatives. He attended the American Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) annual meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, in 2008 as an especially invited foreign delegate.

Obadimu has benefited from numerous Top Executive Management and Leadership courses around the world. He is an Executive Education alumnus of the Cambridge University Judge Business School and the Manchester University Business School (MBS), both in the United Kingdom; Stellenbosch University Business School, Cape Town, South Africa; and the McDonough Business School of Georgetown University, Washington, both in the United States of America (USA).

In addition to being a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Obadimu is a fellow of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and others. He belongs to Ikoyi Club 1938 as well. He is married and has kids.